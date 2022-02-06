AEW star Joey Janela set to face former WWE Superstar who asked for his release

AEW star Joey Janela is set to face former WWE star Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE.

The pair will cross paths at Game Changer Wrestling's Believe Me show in Atlantic City on Saturday, February 19th.

Taking to Twitter, Janela commented on his upcoming showdown with the former WWE star. When a fan stated that they're excited for the contest, The Bad Boy made it clear that he is also looking forward to it.

"Oh I am as well!" - wrote the AEW star.

Check out Joey Janela's reaction to his upcoming match against Mascara Dorada:

The former Gran Metalik was let go by WWE in 2021. The lucha libre sensation was released alongside Lince Dorado back in November.

It was previously reported by Latin American website Mas Lucha that Mascara Dorada had requested his release from WWE. Dorada was seemingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities in WWE and at the time, his contract was supposed to expire in 2023.

Más Lucha @mas_lucha



De concretarse su salida, ¿dónde les gustaría verlo? 🤔



maslucha.com/gran-metalik-p… Gran Metalik ha pedido su liberación en WWEDe concretarse su salida, ¿dónde les gustaría verlo? 🤔 Gran Metalik ha pedido su liberación en WWE 😱De concretarse su salida, ¿dónde les gustaría verlo? 🤔maslucha.com/gran-metalik-p…

Joey Janela recently wrestled former WWE veteran Scotty 2 Hotty

At the GCW Die 4 This show, AEW star Joey Janela competed in a match against Scotty 2 Hotty. The contest against The Bad Boy was Hotty's first match in almost six years. The former Too Cool member had been working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center until he asked for his release.

Janela, who has been a mainstay in AEW since the inception of the promotion, has barely featured on either AEW Dynamite or Rampage. That being said, The Bad Boy has been a constant on AEW Dark, and he has remained active on the independent scene.

Recent reports have also suggested that Janela's current AEW contract is set to expire in May 2022. Company president Tony Khan is reportedly not willing to extend the contracts of every AEW star, so Janela's future is up in the air.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of right now though, The Bad Boy is still part of the AEW roster, and he remains a regular in GCW. Fans will have to wait and see what's in store for Janela moving forward.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Joey Janela? Yes No 1 votes so far