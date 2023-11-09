AEW star joins O*lyFans

An AEW star has joined a whole host of wrestlers to have started their own OnlyFans account.

The star in question is The Bunny, formerly known as Allie, who has been a part of the company since before the inaugural Double or Nothing event in May 2019. However, her run in the company has been hampered by injuries.

She returned from a broken orbital bone at the end of August 2023, but has only wrestled two matches in All Elite Wrestling since. Before that, she was also out of action for seven months in 2022 due to injury.

Given that her injuries have begun to take their toll on the length of her in-ring career, the AEW star announced on Instagram that she has launched her own OnlyFans account. Other All Elite Wrestling stars like Toni Storm and Paige VanZant have their own successful pages, to the point where VanZant stated in a recent interview that she makes more money from OF than she did during her MMA career.

Is The Bunny still with AEW?

While we keep referring to The Bunny as an AEW star, her status with the company has come into question as of late due to her activity on social media.

Fans noticed that she hasn't been appearing on TV with The Butcher and The Blade (the latter of whom is her real-life husband), and that she recently took any references to All Elite Wrestling out of her Instagram bio.

The Bunny is still listed on All Elite Wrestling's official website as a member of the women's division, but given that she seems in good health and hasn't featured on TV since the beginning of September 2023, perhaps The Bunny's time with the company has come to an end.

