AEW star joins the ranks of Jon Moxley and WWE's Tama Tonga following major title match

A popular AEW star has just gone through an exhilarating experience during his appearance for a major promotion. Danhausen has now joined an elite group of stars in GCW's history.

He has not been seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion since December when he appeared on the Battle Royale during Worlds End for a shot at the TNT Championship. However, he has been making appearances on the independent circuit.

Earlier tonight, during GCW's Rather You Than Me event, Danhausen faced Blake Christian for the promotion's world title. During the match, the Very Nice, Very Evil star blindsided his opponent with the title belt and pinned him to become champion.

However, Matt Cardona, who had become GCW's General Manager, restarted the match, which allowed Blake to get some retribution and hit the AEW star with the belt to retain it.

Although it lasted for a few minutes, Danhausen has now joined the likes of Cardona, Jon Moxley, and Tama Tonga as those who have won the GCW World Championship.

AEW star Danhausen shares heartfelt message to fans

Recently, away from the ring, Danhausen and his wife Lauren Jiles went through a heartbreaking experience.

Lauren recently shared on social media that they had gone through a miscarriage, and they were currently updating everyone on what was going on, as they were both still dealing with the grief.

A few days later, Danhausen shared a heartfelt message as he thanked everyone who sent out kind messages for them, and he expressed how they appreciated everything.

"My wife is the strongest person I know. Thank you everyone for kind messages. We appreciate you," he tweeted.

Tonight, the crowd went wild for Danhausen's brief title win, and although this may not be counted in the promotion's history books, the fans will remember the experience. Seeing this, it remains to be seen when he'll make his AEW return and whether we could see him in a title picture soon.

