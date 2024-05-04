Injured wrestler declares himself as the new General Manager

A currently injured wrestler has declared himself as the new General Manager.

Matt Cardona made a name for himself in WWE where he spent several years under the ring name Zack Ryder. During his tenure in WWE, Cardona's popularity continued to rise and at one point, he was one of the most beloved stars on the roster. Despite this, he never received the push many fans felt he deserved and was eventually released from the promotion.

Following his WWE release, Matt Cardona has grown a lot as a professional wrestler and has been making waves across multiple promotions. He even recently competed against Adam Copeland in AEW. Cardona has grown his brand due to his brutal matches in GCW. Currently, the former WWE star is on the injured list. However, this didn't stop him from making an appearance at a recent GCW event. He stated that his contract offered him creative control and he declared himself the new General Manager. Cardona then booked a match between Jimmy and AEW's Megan Bayne.

Matt Cardona thanked Chelsea Green after undergoing surgery

All those brutal matches that Cardona took part in has seemingly finally caught up with him. The star recently had to cancel all his upcoming matches due to a torn pectoral muscle. He also had to undergo surgery.

After successful surgery, Cardona took to social media to thank his wife, Chelsea Green, for her support.

"Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me… I’m already dead," Matt Cardona wrote.

It looks like Matt Cardona is recovering quite well from his injury considering he is already making public appearances. It remains to be seen when he will make his return to the ring.

