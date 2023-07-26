AEW star jokingly teases recruiting former WWE personality to Bullet Club Gold

An AEW star recently teased adding a former WWE personality to Bullet Club Gold with a hilarious tweet. The talent in question is Austin Gunn, who wants to recruit Tony Schiavone to the faction.

Bullet Club Gold currently consists of four members, Austin and Colten Gunn, Jay White, and Juice Robinson. The group has become one of the top acts on All Elite Wrestling's Saturday night show, Collision.

Recently the "AEWonTV" Twitter account shared an appreciation post for Tony Schiavone, which was noticed by Austin Gunn and multiple other prominent names in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, Austin jokingly took a shot at the former WWE personality by claiming he should be in the "Bang Bang Gang."

"Tony should be in the Bang Bang Gang… hahahahhaha SIKE," tweeted Austin Gunn.

You can check out the 28-year-old star's tweet below:

Konnan recently shared his thoughts on one Bullet Club Gold member's booking in AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan compared The Switchblade's booking to WCW fumbling some big names like Rey Mysterio and Chris Jericho during the late 90s.

The veteran added that he doesn't blame Jay White for his underwhelming stint as he has "done a good job," except maybe not having some "killer promos."

"It almost reminds me of WCW. Look at all the mid card talent we had, from Disco to Rey Mysterio, to Chris Jericho, to everybody in between? And you could only get to a certain level – it wasn’t our fault. So, I can’t put this totally on Jay [White], 'cause I think what they’ve asked him to do, he’s done a good job with except he’s not killed those killer promos that make you stand out from everybody else," said Konnan. [From 01:09 onward]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for White and his stablemates in AEW in the foreseeable future.

Do you like Bullet Club Gold as a faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

