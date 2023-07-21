Konnan compares AEW's mishandling of top star to WCW fumbling Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio

AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE's Rey Mysterio are two of the biggest names of their generations, but once had poorly received runs in WCW. Many have criticized Jay White's handling by Tony Khan, and Konnan believes he's experiencing the same thing the veterans once did in WCW.

All Elite Wrestling is clearly inspired by many aspects of WCW, and Khan has not shied away from his love for the promotion. Due to this, some have even harshly said that AEW would go down the same way Eric Bischoff's promotion once did.

During the recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan compared Jay White's booking to the way WCW fumbled with some of their biggest mid-card.

"It almost reminds me of WCW. Look at all the mid card talent we had, from Disco to Rey Mysterio, to Chris Jericho, to everybody in between? And you could only get to a certain level – it wasn’t our fault. So, I can’t put this totally on Jay [White], 'cause I think what they’ve asked him to do, he’s done a good job with except he’s not killed those killer promos that make you stand out from everybody else." [01:09 onward]

Some have praised White's run since he seemingly became exclusive to Collision, as Bullet Club Gold has quickly become a major faction on the show. Shortly after losing to FTR in Calgary, the Switchblade compared his loss to the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

Konnan believes that Jay White is simply one of the many underutilized stars in AEW

The Switchblade's run in All Elite Wrestling has been harshly criticized by veterans like Dutch Mantell, who once said that he'd simply fade away like many other names on the roster. However, is this White's fault or someone else's?

Earlier in the same episode, Konnan recalled seeing Jay White in IMPACT and AEW and noted that he was a good guy, but that the booking behind him was at fault for his mishandling.

"I saw him at IMPACT while I was there on my last [visit] and he did put together good matches, very nice guy. Then, when I went to AEW, he was there and he was also very nice. But like Disco said, he was this real big thing that was going to be a big star and blah blah blah, but at the end of the day it’s not his fault. How many wrestlers are not used correctly on that show?" [00:46 onward]

It remains to be seen if Jay White will ultimately become a major name in AEW or not, but with his new storylines on Collision, it seems like the American audience is slowly warming up to him, especially after his brief feud with CM Punk.

