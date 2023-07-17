AEW star claims he was cheated out of a win, references infamous WWE moment

AEW has notably recreated some of the best and worst moments in pro wrestling that often occurred in a WWE ring. The Montreal Screwjob is infamous for staining the careers of both Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, and Jay White believes it's now happened to him.

White and Juice Robinson recently took on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Collision this week. Sadly for Bullet Club Gold, they were not able to get the best FTR in the end.

Taking to social media after his bout, The Switchblade angrily tweeted that their loss was set up, much like the Montreal Screwjob set Bret Hart up for a loss.

"Calgary Screw-job," White tweeted.

Fans were so impressed with Jay White's showing at the match as well as his past few bouts at Collison, that many took to social media to predict his future. According to some enthusiastic fans, The Switchblade will likely end up capturing the promotion's world championship at some point.

Much of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match was reportedly a shoot

Only a few months ago, fans were harshly critical of Jay White's booking in All Elite Wrestling, especially since Triple H reportedly had an interest in signing him. Some even called for him to depart from the Jacksonville-based promotion, but his booking has since seemingly taken a turn.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, the Juice Robinson arrived in the arena only four hours before the bout, resulting in them largely shooting their way through the match.

“An interesting aspect of this match is that they did not work a lot out before the match. I mean, I'm not saying it's all called in the ring, but there were things that happened. Really impressive. It would've been impressive if they worked the whole match out.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Re-watched FTR vs Jay White/Juice Robinson and can safely say it's one of the best AEW tag team matches of the year, if not THE best.



An instant Saturday night classic.

It remains to be seen if the storyline is over between the two teams, but Jay White is clearly not done with the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Only time will tell, so fans won't want to miss out on next week's Collision.

