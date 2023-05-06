Dutch Mantell believes major signing will not have a memorable run in AEW (Exclusive)

Jay White's surprise appearance on AEW a few weeks ago has split the wrestling world down the middle. While The Switchblade is undoubtedly a talented professional wrestler, many feel that he won't be used to the fullest of his abilities amongst the promotion's bloated roster. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

It was long speculated that Jay White would sign with WWE and make his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. However, this did not come to fruition, and instead, The Catalyst of Pro Wrestling showed up on Dynamite to aid his Bullet Club ally, Juice Robinson, in his feud with Ricky Starks.

While White's AEW run is still in its teething phase, Dutch Mantell is not optimistic that he will be given sufficient air time to truly make his mark. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the 50-year veteran said the following:

"They have to do a story with you for people to remember you. [...] What they going to do [with Jay White], you're going to see him then you won't see him again for three weeks, four weeks. It's going to be the same thing." [04:14 - 04:38]

Although Mantell's points should certainly raise some concern for fans of the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, only time will tell whether White will be able to carve out a place for himself in AEW.

AEW's Bullet Club Gold is an "imitation" according to the wrestling legend's son

David Finlay, the son of legendary WWE star Fit Finlay, recently took over as the leader of Bullet Club by kicking out his long-time rival Jay White. Popular member of the group El Phantasmo has too received the boot since.

Meanwhile, White established "Bullet Club Gold" on AEW programming. David Finlay did not take this lying down and dubbed his incarnation of the group the "real Bullet Club."

“That is my Bullet Club. Accept no imitation. That is the real Bullet Club.”

The prospect of there being two versions of the popular stable has many people excited about their inevitable collision. However, fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds.

Poll : 0 votes