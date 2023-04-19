Recent AEW signing adds nothing to the roster, says Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on a new AEW signee. While acknowledging the new acquisition as a great wrestler, Konnan stated that the recent debutant does not "come off as a star" in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jay White was the hottest free agent in the wrestling business before signing with AEW and surprising fans on Dynamite two weeks ago. The Switchblade made a name for himself while competing in Japan, where he was the leader of the Bullet Club and a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Despite all the fan fair surrounding White's signing, Konnan claimed on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that Tony Khan has done a poor job thus far of presenting The Catalyst as a major star.

"He doesn't come off like a star and the problem is that Tony [Khan] has painted himself into a corner. You know when you watch these shows like 'Cribs' and sh*t like that and the guy has got like 50 cars and you're like, 'Okay, when do you find time to drive them? Do you drive one every day, what's the deal here?'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday Night

Live on

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT



vs



In Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT! This Wednesday, April 19Pittsburgh, PAWednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork coast-to-coast8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT @JayWhiteNZ vs @KomandercrMX In Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT! This Wednesday, April 19Pittsburgh, PAWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLive on @TBSNetwork coast-to-coast8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT@JayWhiteNZ vs @KomandercrMXIn Jay White's AEW Dynamite debut, he'll fight the incredible Komander on TBS this Wednesday, LIVE at 8pm ET/5pm PT! https://t.co/QSpex8tGeL

Konnan believes that, right now, Jay White adds nothing to an already stacked roster. AEW is already filled with top-tier athletes, putting Tony Khan in a complicated position of having to use all his workers and present them with adequate TV time. For Konnan, White will have to be more than just a good in-ring talent to stand out, and that starts with him showcasing a more engaging gimmick.

"He's just another great wrestler in a promotion full of great wrestlers. What's your gimmick? [...] That you're a part of the Bullet Club? And?"

These sentiments are shared by much of the wrestling community, who feel that White should have signed with WWE to stand out more. However, White is still in the early stages of his AEW run and will have plenty of time to become one of the promotion's biggest stars.

The AEW brand split could alter Jay White's trajectory

Tony Khan is rumored to be introducing a new AEW television show which will reportedly air on Saturdays. This will bring into effect a brand split to showcase more stars within the company and keep wrestlers who may not fancy working with each other apart. Specifically, it has been reported that CM Punk will be kept away from talents he has real-life heat with.

However, Jay White could also be impacted by this brand split. To curb much of Konnan's concerns about White's presentation, The Catalyst could be confined to only one of Tony Khan's weekly shows, allowing him to shine more than he would otherwise.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



All Elite Wrestling are set to introduce a new Saturday night TV show in Collision later this year, with reports indicating the new show will premiere on June 17 and air on TNT every week from 8 pm until 10 pm ET.



CM Punk is set to… AEW To Have Harder Than Expected Brand SplitAll Elite Wrestling are set to introduce a new Saturday night TV show in Collision later this year, with reports indicating the new show will premiere on June 17 and air on TNT every week from 8 pm until 10 pm ET.CM Punk is set to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AEW To Have Harder Than Expected Brand SplitAll Elite Wrestling are set to introduce a new Saturday night TV show in Collision later this year, with reports indicating the new show will premiere on June 17 and air on TNT every week from 8 pm until 10 pm ET. CM Punk is set to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PAv2ONZi1M

White is a proven needle-mover when given time to showcase his abilities, whether that be in the ring or on the mic. Perhaps having the former NJPW standout climb the card on either Saturdays or Wednesdays could be the answer to Tony Khan's problems.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes