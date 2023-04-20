"This is my Bullet Club" - WWE legend's son makes a huge statement after removing top members from the faction

In 2023, The Bullet Club underwent massive changes following Jay White's departure from the faction. WWE legend Fit Finlay's son, David Finlay, is the new leader of the group.

The Celtic Prince recently made a bold statement by claiming that the BC will usher its most violent and ruthless version under his leadership.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Finlay detailed his vision for the faction.

“This is my Bullet Club,” says Finlay. “It’s going to be the most violent, ruthless version, and it’s going to be defined by blood and championship gold.”

Following Finlay's takeover, popular member El Phantasmo was also booted out of the group. 29-year-old Clark Connors replaced him.

The son of WWE legend Fit Finlay, David joined forces with Gedo, who previously worked as Jay White's manager in NJPW and was highly influential in his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win.

David Finlay claimed that his version of the group is the "real Bullet Club"

During the same interview, David Finlay claimed that his version of the BC is the real version.

The faction has two incarnations, with Jay White and Juice Robinson starting their own version of the group at AEW. The former recently made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion, despite rumors suggesting he might be headed to WWE after finishing up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, courtesy of AEW's working relationship with NJPW, White could technically still work under the Japanese promotion.

“That is my Bullet Club,” says Finlay. “Accept no imitation. That is the real Bullet Club.”

In White's final NJPW appearance at Battle in the Valley, he lost to Eddie Kingston. Post-match, he was attacked by Finlay, who eventually went on to declare himself the new leader of BC.

He will be challenging for the NEVER Openweight Championship at the upcoming Wrestling Dontaku show. Finlay will face former BC OG Tama Tonga.

