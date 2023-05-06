International pop sensation Bad Bunny is set to wrestle his first singles match in WWE at Backlash later tonight in a San Juan Street Fight. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on which of the two stars could leave Backlash with the win.

Bad Bunny has already wrestled in WWE before in a tag-team match at WrestleMania 37, and ironically his partner on the night is his opponent at Backlash, Damian Priest.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell previewed the San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash. While a lot of fans feel that Priest has to be the favorite to win the match, Mantell saw it differently. Both Priest and Bad Bunny are from Puerto Rico, but Mantell felt that with Bad Bunny being as popular as he is, he sees Bunny taking the surprise win.

"You got a lot of starts and stops and all kinds of gimmicks you can use. You can go under the ring, disappear, or drop out of the ceiling, turn the lights out... you can utilize all that stuff. When the final three is counted, I think Bad Bunny will stand. He's a big star in Puerto Rico, so is Damian [Priest], but I think the babyface goes over in this and let the crowd go home happy."

He added:

"You got 51 weeks of TV this year if they want to do anything else with it they will use that. The old saying in wrestling is, let them go home happy. Unless you're working a really long term deal, I think we'll get Bunny's hand in the air and we got other guys like the LWO that can float in." [1:12:145 to 1:13:43]

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest came face to face on WWE SmackDown

The finish of WWE SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio pin his son Dominik to win the mixed-tag main event. Judgement Day jumped Mysterio as soon as the match ended, with Damian Priest coming out as backup. It was a three-on-one beatdown until Bad Bunny's music hit, and he came out with the LWO.

The LWO cleared off the rest of Judgement Day as Priest and Bad Bunny stared each other down. Bunny got into the ring with a kendo stick and ended up taking out Dominik, with Priest getting out of the ring.

