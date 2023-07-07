AEW star Jon Moxley addresses why he likes blood in his matches

AEW star Jon Moxley recently opened up on getting busted open and why there is blood in his matches.

Moxley, who is a part of The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, is known in the wrestling fraternity for his extreme wrestling and how his matches are often gory. The former world champion is known for oozing blood in his matches and is often accused of being too extreme.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Moxley went into detail about why he thinks blood should be a part of his matches in AEW. He discussed how, since wrestling is a combat sport, there will definitely be instances where someone gets busted open or receives a cut on their face.

“This is a combat sport. College wrestling is a combat sport, too. They have blood timeouts to patch it up. The lowest prelim bout of a UFC card or a boxing card, somebody might have a little blood on their eyebrow or blood coming out of their nose. But they’re not selling a blood sport.”

The former AEW World Champion believes that blood in a match adds to the "aesthetic."

“It’s not, ‘Tune in for the blood! Tune in for the gore!’ It’s part of the aesthetic. It adds realism. Sometimes when I don’t even want it to. But I only know one speed. That’s with my foot to the gas pedal. If we’re going to do something, let’s f***ing do it. I’m going foot-to-the-f***ing-gas-pedal. How can I not? Then I hear that I can’t have a good match without blood. O.K., then, you made my argument for me. I’ll do it every time.”

AEW star Jon Moxley is eyeing another major world title

During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, AEW star Jon Moxley expressed his desire to go after the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley discussed his intentions to possibly challenge current champion SANADA somewhere down the road.

"I've become WWE & AEW Champion, but I haven't become the IWGP Champion yet. I don't think there's anyone out there who's won all three. If I'm going to fight SANADA, I have an image of myself as the IWGP World Champion, so it might be interesting," Mox stated.

AVB didnt say: @avbiswas



Mox has his eyes set on the IWGP World title. It’s happening Watching Jon Moxley perform in Japan really hits different. He’s awesome in AEW, but you can see the extra oomph, and I have always been a sucker for Japanese crowds.Mox has his eyes set on the IWGP World title. It’s happening Watching Jon Moxley perform in Japan really hits different. He’s awesome in AEW, but you can see the extra oomph, and I have always been a sucker for Japanese crowds.Mox has his eyes set on the IWGP World title. It’s happening 💯 https://t.co/AZJxH6Iimb

Jon Moxley and his faction, The Blackpool Combat Club, are currently in a feud against The Elite on AEW programming. The two teams are set to face each other in a Blood and Guts match in the coming weeks. The star was also recently in action at NJPW STRONG Independence Day event.

What do you make of Jon Moxley getting busted open in his matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

