"I don't think there's anyone out there who's won all three" - Jon Moxley wants to win another major World Title

Jon Moxley expresses his wish to become the only man to ever hold three major World Titles from the three biggest wrestling promotions in the world.

Jon Moxley is one of the most prominent names in the wrestling world today. He has achieved massive success in every promotion he wrestled in throughout his career.

Along with the accolades, Mox has managed to capture the World Title in both WWE and AEW. He won the WWE Championship under the ring name of "Dean Ambrose" back in 2016 during his time in the Stamford-based company.

Additionally, Moxley is the first wrestler to win the AEW World Title three times. Meanwhile, The Blackpool Combat Club member is looking to add another accolade to his career by winning the NJPW's IWGP World Heavyweight Title as well. He expressed the desire while talking to "Tokyo Sports."

"I've become WWE & AEW Champion, but I haven't become the IWGP Champion yet. I don't think there's anyone out there who's won all three. If I'm going to fight SANADA, I have an image of myself as the IWGP World Champion, so it might be interesting," Mox stated.

Could Jon Moxley ever win the IWGP World Champion in his career?

It is fair to say that Jon Moxley has had an illustrious wrestling career, as he has competed for various promotions up until now. Furthermore, there is a possibility of Mox winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, considering the partnership between AEW and NJPW. It is worth noting that Moxley is a former IWGP U.S. Champion as well.

Currently, Sanada holds the IWGP World Title, and him putting his title on the line against the former WWE and AEW World Champion isn't out of the realm of possibility. Only time will tell if we will get to see Mox lock horns with the champion.

