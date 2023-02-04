AEW star Jon Moxley admits he hasn't been "smart" in his career choices

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently opened up about his career choices.

The Purveyor of Violence has proven himself to be one of the most consistent workers in Tony Khan's Promotion. Apart from his rehabilitation hiatus a while back, he has been featured heavily on the flagship shows of the All Elite brand.

Appearing on The Justin Kinner Show, Jon Moxley spoke about how he prioritized his passion over being traditionally smart in the pro-wrestling business:

"If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it... I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it's relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling." (H/T: Fightful)

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



KENTA showed up in AEW and dropped Jon Moxley with the GTS!



#AEWDynamite @KENTAG2S

#OnThisDay in 2021KENTA showed up in AEW and dropped Jon Moxley with the GTS! #OnThisDay in 2021KENTA showed up in AEW and dropped Jon Moxley with the GTS! 😴 💤 #AEWDynamite @KENTAG2S https://t.co/pnBfCwHRwO

Jon Moxley apparently had reservations about joining AEW

While the Purveyor of Violence is an indispensable part of AEW now, he apparently had his doubts about joining the Promotion.

As noted in Bloomberg's profile feature of Tony Khan, Moxley was unsure what kind of person Tony Khan was going to be. However, his meeting with the All Elite Wrestling President led him to take a leap of faith. Here is a relevant excerpt about the incident:

“I didn’t know if it was gonna be an old guy in a suit, a mob boss, an eccentric dude in a Hugh Hefner robe or what.” Instead, the guy at the door was in jeans and a hoodie, and they talked about pro wrestling for hours. “I told him at my kitchen table that night: If this is what you’re doing, then I’m in,” said Moxley. (H/T: Bloomberg)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jon Moxley.

