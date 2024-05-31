AEW star Jon Moxley attends major wrestling show; Nick Khan was also present - Reports

AEW star Jon Moxley recently attended a major wrestling show. Nick Khan was also present at the show.

Joshi Promotion held their show Sukeban for the first time in Los Angeles. The show featured some of the top women's wrestlers from Japan. It was main evented by Commander Nakajima and Crush Yuu who battled for the Sukeban World Championship. The entire show was streamed on TikTok and attracted some major attention.

AEW personality Renee Paquette did commentary for the show. PWinsider is also reporting that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley attended the show in Los Angeles. It is also reported that WWE President Nick Khan. The event turned out to be a grand success but it is yet to be known if Nick Khan was in attendance to scout out the talent.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona wants a shot at Jon Moxley's title

Ever since Jon Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, he has had a lot of people gunning for his title. Moxley has shown that he isn't afraid to give others the opportunity to compete for the title. He had already defended the title a couple of times and has even competed in a few World Title Eliminator matches.

Despite his dominance in the ring, the endless line of challengers seems to end. Recently, Matt Cardona called out Moxley on social media and demanded a title match:

“Hey @JonMoxley, there’s nothing wrong with @waltdisneyworld bro… And since you never gave me a rematch for the @GCWrestling_ World Title, how about you give me an opportunity at the @njpw1972 #IWGP World Title? @MajorWFPod,” Cardona wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The last time these two men squared off in the ring was for the GCW World Title back in 2021. This was their only singles match between both Moxley and Cardona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback