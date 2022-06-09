Jon Moxley dismantles former WWE star in the main event on Dynamite; Advances to the Interim AEW World Championship match

The Interim World Championship Eliminator Series continued in the main event of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Kyle O'Reilly, who won the Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night, faced Jon Moxley.

It is important to remember that the winner of this match will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26 for the interim world title.

The match started as a test of strength and then transitioned into some chain wrestling. The wrestlers traded some forearm shots, and Moxley's lip was busted open in the entire ordeal.

The former Shield member hit Kyle with a superplex as both men went down. He then capitalized with headbutts and a boot from the top rope. Moxley locked in the crossface, but O'Reilly broke the hold by biting the ring rope.

Moxley continued the assault with more elbow strikes and went for the Paradigm Shift. Kyle countered and locked in a heel hook. Both men had started to run out of stamina at this point.

In the match's closing moments, Moxley locked in the bulldog choke, which led to Kyle almost passing out. The former followed it up with the Regal Knee and Paradigm Shift to pick up the win.

Jon Moxley is now only one match away from becoming the Interim AEW World Champion. It will be interesting to see which New Japan Pro Wrestling star he faces at Forbidden Door.

