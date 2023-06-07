AEW star Jon Moxley set to reunite with TNA legend

Jon Moxley has competed against some of the biggest stars in the industry, and it seems like he'll be facing one of NJPW's most popular stars very soon. Moxley has now officially responded to El Desperado's recent challenge, and the two will clash at NJPW Strong.

The two men last clashed in a singles match back in 2022's NJPW Music City Mayhem, but the heat between them seems to be resolved. However, Jon Moxley will be bringing backup along when he returns to NJPW.

After catching wind of El Desperado's challenge, Moxley has since responded and announced that he'd be bringing TNA legend Homicide along with him, turning the match into a tag-team bout at NJPW Strong.

Mox is coming to Korakuen July 4 & 5, and he's bringing Homicide with him!



#njpwSTRONG Jon Moxley has responded to El Desperado!Mox is coming to Korakuen July 4 & 5, and he's bringing Homicide with him!

If the two men don't squash their heat after their bout, this could open up a door for the next bout during AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door II. So far, Bryan Danielson is the only Blackpool Combat Club star with a match for the pay-per-view

Kenny Omega claims he's surprised he didn't suffer an injury against Jon Moxley during their Steel Cage match

Moxley and Omega's recent high-profile feud included a well-received Steel Cage Match during an episode of AEW Dynamite. Notably, the two men went straight through the cage, which left many fans concerned for Omega.

According to The Cleaner, during an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Omega revealed that even he's surprised he wasn't injured.

“I’m still bewildered over how it was that I walked away from that one. I just let it happen and I think, somehow, because nothing was going against the grain, or fighting against this odd happening, I miraculously ended up OK,” Omega said. (H/T Wrestletalk)

Jon Moxley has been harshly criticized for his in-ring brutality, but it seems that he is still a safe worker in the end. With Kenny Omega's numerous past injuries, it is amazing that he walked away without any debilitating injuries.

