Major AEW star "still bewildered" to have walked away after risky spot on Dynamite

AEW star Jon Moxley recently had a match with Kenny Omega inside a steel cage. The latter has expressed his disbelief at walking away unscathed.

The match, which took place on the May 10 episode of Dynamite, featured a terrifying moment when Omega drove Moxley through the side of the cage with his V-Trigger knee strike.

However, Kenny Omega's leg got caught between the ropes and ring apron, raising concerns about a potential injury. Considering his history of knee injuries, many fans believed that The Cleaner may have suffered a significant setback.

During an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Omega revealed his astonishment at escaping unharmed. He admitted to being bewildered by the fact that he walked away without any injury, describing the outcome as a miracle.

“I’m still bewildered over how it was that I walked away from that one. I just let it happen and I think, somehow, because nothing was going against the grain, or fighting against this odd happening, I miraculously ended up OK,” Omega said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Omega will defend his IWGP US Championship against Will Ospreay at the upcoming AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 event. The highly anticipated pay-per-view will occur on June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Will Ospreay sends warning to former AEW world champion Kenny Omega

Former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay warned AEW star Kenny Omega ahead of their upcoming title match. Ospreay, who has faced Omega before, made it clear that he is determined to reclaim the title he lost at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

In a number one contender's match against Lance Archer at the NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, Ospreay emerged victorious after delivering a devastating Hidden Blade. After the match, he grabbed the microphone and sent a message directly to Omega.

Ospreay expressed his willingness to wrestle anywhere and anytime to regain the title. Still, he specifically mentioned his plan to humiliate Omega in his home country of Canada by beating him to a pulp.

The stage is set for a fierce showdown between these two talented wrestlers.

Are you excited about the upcoming match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay? Sound off in the comments section below.

