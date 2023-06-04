Former world champion sends a warning to AEW star Kenny Omega ahead of title match

A former world champion sent AEW star Kenny Omega a stern warning ahead of their title match. The wrestler in question is former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

Both The Aerial Assassin and The Cleaner have wrestled each other on a few occasions. Their latest bout was back in January at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view. Omega won the match and captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight title.

Tonight, in the opening match at the NJPW Dominion pay-per-view, Will Ospreay wrestled The Murder Hawk Monster Lance Ancher. It was a number one contender's match to determine Omega's next challenger.

Both Archer and Will Ospreay put on a tough fight, and in the end, the UK star hit the Hidden Blade and picked up the win.

After the match, the 30-year-old wrestler grabbed the mic to send the Cleaner a message. He mentioned that he would wrestle in any place and at any time to regain the title. But he wanted to humiliate Kenny Omega and thus decided that he will be stepping inside the AEW star's home country of Canada and beat him to a pulp.

The next major event that is scheduled to take place in Canada is the Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. The show is set to take place on June 25th.

The former AEW world champion is yet to respond to the challenge.

