AEW star makes bold prediction ahead of Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on Dynamite

AEW star Jungle Boy of The Jurassic Express gave his thoughts about the upcoming match between FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler this week on Dynamite.

Harwood and Wheeler will contest for a spot in the ongoing Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament qualifier. The upcoming match will be the first time in their careers that they are battling against each other.

Meanwhile, Jungle Boy also competed in the said tournament last week on Dynamite against reDRagon's Kyle O'Reilly. The latter defeated The Jurassic Express member after a knee drop to the back. O'Reilly joined Samoa Joe and Adam Cole in the tournament's next round.

Jungle Boy reacted to a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling. The post featured a poster for the match between the FTR members. He quickly expressed his reaction by saying that the two will steal the show on Wednesday.

"Match of the night," Jungle Boy said.

Check out his tweet below:

Harwood and Wheeler have been expressing their excitement over their upcoming match on their respective Twitter handles. The two also shared their thoughts in a promo, saying that the match was meaningful for both of them.

FTR is eyeing for the AEW Tag Team Titles

After their successful AAA and ROH Tag Team Title defense against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) on the April 6 episode of Dynamite, FTR made an appearance on the April 13 edition of the Wednesday show to confront current AEW Tag Team Champions The Jurassic Express.

The confrontation came after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus successfully defended their titles against reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly). FTR hinted at the possibility of going for the AEW Tag Team Titles by staring down the champions and raising their belts. They also got into a scuffle with reDRagon.

FTR previously won the AEW Tag Team Titles before at All Out 2020 against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. It will be interesting to see if they will challenge The Jurassic Express for the titles to become triple tag team champions.

Do you think FTR will become triple champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

