AEW star Jungle Boy wins Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing 2021 

AEW star Jungle Boy shocked the world tonight by winning the third edition of the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2021.

Entering at No.16, Jungle Boy put up a brilliant performance and eliminated Christian Cage in the end to earn himself a future AEW world title shot.

On an interesting note, nobody expected Jungle Boy to go over when it was down to the final three men, with the other two being former WWE stars Christian and Matt Hardy.

However, Jungle Boy showcased his natural athleticism and emerged as the star of the night with a career-defining moment.

The Casino Battle Royale match had more than one shocking moment, as former WWE superstar Lio Rush surprised everyone by entering at No.21. However, he didn't last much longer and was eliminated by Matt Hardy.

Jungle Boy could face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega

AEW star Jungle Boy will be watching tonight's AEW Championship Triple Threat match very closely as Kenny Omega will title against PAC and Orange Cassidy.

With Kenny Omega's current momentum, he is most likely to retain his title tonight.

AEW could then start a fresh storyline between The Best Bout Machine and Jungle Boy on Dynamite. If booked correctly, the storyline between Omega and Jungle Boy can do wonders for the promotion.

There are endless possibilities with this feud between these two stars as Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt can help even the odds against Omega and his cronies.

It could be too soon for Jungle Boy to win the AEW World Championship. However, this is the perfect opportunity for the promotion to create a new star.

What are your thoughts on Jungle Boy winning Casino Battle Royale tonight at AEW Double or Nothing? Are you excited about the possibility of Kenny Omega- Jungle Boy feud for the AEW World championship?