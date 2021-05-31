Lio Rush makes AEW debut at Double or Nothing

Lio Rush stunned the wrestling world tonight when he debuted at AEW Double or Nothing.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been one of the most sought-after free agents since getting released on Black Wednesday back in 2020.

Rush was one of many WWE Superstars and employees released during the Covid-19 pandemic, which earned the company some justified outrage from their fans.

Since then, Lio Rush has returned to the indie circuit while also releasing two studio albums titled "Ever After" and "The Final Match." However, we've also seen him show up on MLW, NJPW, and even hold the AAA Cruiserweight Championship for a short while. It was only a matter of time, though, before someone of his caliber was back on national TV.

Lio Rush debuts at AEW Double or Nothing

A staple of most AEW pay-per-views is the appearance of a "mystery" entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. Brian Cage and Ethan Page, just to name a few, shocked the wrestling world when they debuted with the company drawing the Joker in the battle royale.

Tonight, AEW fans were again expecting a major name, and AEW did not disappoint. One of the greatest high-flyers on the planet, Lio Rush debuted for the company at Double or Nothing as the 21st entrant in the Casino Battle Royale.

Though Rush didn't win the match, and the title opportunity, the crowd erupted when they saw the Man of the Hour.

Though Rush didn't win the match, and the title opportunity, the crowd erupted when they saw the Man of the Hour.