AEW star is just not good enough and lacks everything that WWE's Austin Theory and Bron Breakker have, veteran claims

Jim Cornette recently claimed that he does not think Nick Wayne is a wrestling prodigy. He used Austin and Bron Breakker as reference points to define what the AEW star lacked.

Nick Wayne, at 18 years old, recently made his major promotion debut and faced Swerve Strickland. Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, at 25, have made their name on their respective brands in WWE. Bron Breakker held the NXT Championship for a combined 425 days in his two reigns, while Austin Theory currently holds the WWE United States Championship.

Speaking on his podcast, Cornette went into detail on what he believed a prodigy possesses. He discussed how the AEW star did not have the makings of a "wrestler." He mentioned that the basics of wrestling, such as the way one presents oneself, and the fundamental moves weren't seen in any way from Wayne. He likened him to a "gymnast."

"That's what I've looked at and seen in Theory or seen in Bron Breakker. That's a prodigy. Not what moves you can do, any kind of moves. But the basics, the concept of wrestling, the timing, the facials, the body language, the working ability, those are things that I determine when I look at if someone's a prodigy, and I didn't see any of it with Nick Wayne, because they didn't do any of it. There was not a godd**n wrestling move in this match that Nick Wayne used. No body slam, hip toss, or arm drag, it was the rolling flips, the parkour, aggressive gymnastics."

Jim Cornette says Wayne vs. Strickland showed "everything wrong with AEW"

While on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran Cornette expressed his dismay at the recent match between Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne. He focused his criticism on Wayne, who made his debut that day. He mentioned how he was still confused about whether the AEW star could wrestle or not.

He then made the claim that the match reflected everything wrong with AEW and indie wrestling as a whole. According to him, the match lost all the elements of what wrestling should be, and was just a showcase of moves.

"Right result obviously, you can't have an 18-year-old kid come in his first major promotion match and beat an established guy, but it was a ridiculous match, and I have no idea now, no more than I did when I started whether Nick Wayne can work or not. He's a world-class gymnast, but I have no idea whether he's a good wrestler, 'cause this match was everything wrong with AEW, and most indie wrestling. They spend no time on the art, and all time on the moves."

Nick Wayne has a very long career ahead of him and has time to develop the skills that Cornette seems to be looking for in him to set him apart from the rest of the roster.

