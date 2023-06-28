AEW star Keith Lee opens up on encounter with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

AEW star Keith Lee has had a very good last few years and recently talked about sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar.

After being in the indies for a while, Lee gained exposure after competing for Ring of Honor, and then for almost four years, he had a long, memorable stint in WWE. For the last two years, he has been with All Elite Wrestling.

From his time in NXT, he has been known as an incredible superstar and has performed on its biggest stages. This reputation of his has carried over in his main roster stint and up to his AEW debut.

On Twitter, a fan asked Keith Lee a question regarding one of the last things he did as a member of the NXT roster before getting called up, which was to make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble Match. During this appearance, he got to come face-to-face with the likes of Brock Lesnar.

"An honor. Any time I get to go out and do what I love, it always feels like an honor. But standing toe to toe with enormous names, proving myself, and the chants of the people... will *never* be underwhelming," Lee wrote.

AEW star Keith Lee sends a message to former rival

AEW Superstar Keith Lee has had his fair share of matches. One feud that is memorable to many was Lee's feud with Dijak (fka Dominik Dijakovic). Both superstars defied gravity in their matches with one another and changed the term "giants."

While on Twitter, Dijak talked about his pay-per-view matches over the years, and most of them have included Keith Lee in them, which shows how must-see the two were at their time with NXT.

While they are currently on different promotions, maybe somewhere down the road, the two meet in the ring once more. Every time Divak and Keith Lee have gone one-on-one in the ring, it has always exceeded expectations, so fans can expect another match of the sort if the two would have another encounter.

How do you feel about a match between Divak and Keith Lee sometime in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

