AEW wrestler Keith Lee sends a seven-word message to a WWE Superstar

AEW wrestler Keith Lee is no longer with WWE, having been released in 2021, but that does not mean that the has forgotten his fellow stars in the promotion. He recently sent a message to one of his long-time rivals and best friends Dijak.

Keith Lee's run in WWE came to an abrupt end in 2021. He had been given the "Bearcat" gimmick by Vince McMahon and, for a few months after July 19, appeared in that form on RAW. However, he was then suddenly released from the contract on November 4, 2021.

After his release, he made his appearance on the February 9, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, surprising fans with his arrival. He has since been a mostly steady part of the promotion, even winning the tag team titles.

Earlier today, Dijak shared that he had been part of four Premium Live Events. Two of those featured Keith Lee. One of those matches had them facing each other while they were partners in the WarGames match in another. Lee replied to the tweet, saying, "All bangers though! Keep it up!!"

Dijak replied to the tweet, saying that he missed Lee. Lee responded saying that he missed the WWE star as well.

The two stars were rivals and friends throughout their run together in NXT, and they clearly miss each other. It remains to be seen if they end up working together in either company again.

