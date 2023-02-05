AEW star Keith Lee sends a message to WWE Superstar ahead of NXT Vengeance Day 2023

Tonight is NXT's first premium live event of 2023 NXT Vengeance Day and absent AEW star Keith Lee sent his best of wishes to one of his former rivals in WWE, Dijak.

The former Retribution member was repackaged a few weeks ago. After a prolonged absence, the T-Bar gimmick was scrapped and Dijak was born and made his return to NXT.

The former Retribution member is set to challenge NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee for his title. Dijak is looking to win his first-ever singles title in WWE.

Ahead of the match, Dijak took to Twitter to hype up his match remembering the last time he challenged for the North American Title. Dijak promised that this time around the result will be different.

"Tonight I rewrite history. Tonight I correct an injustice. Tonight, Justice is Served," Dijak tweeted.

The Limitless Keith Lee replied to the tweet demanding the NXT Superstar to get the job done. He also mentioned that the current champion, Wes Lee is not a walk in the park but Lee is eagerly waiting to see his former rival win a championship in WWE.

"DO IT. Wes is no punk though. I am looking forward to it!" Keith Lee tweeted.

The real reason for Keith Lee's absence from AEW TV

Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television for over six weeks. The last time the wrestling world saw the Limitless One was back on Dynamite's special Holiday Bash edition.

During the above-mentioned episode of Dynamite, Hip-hop artist Rick Ross came out to address the issues between Lee and Swerve Strickland. But Swerve was not ready to make amends with Lee. He instead recruited two wrestlers to join him and the three wrestlers attacked Keith Lee. Since then the Limitless One has not been seen on the promotion.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, shared the real reason for the absence of Keith Lee. Meltzer mentioned that Lee was absence was just to add credibility to the attack by Swerve Strickland and his newly formed faction.

Meltzer also mentioned that the former NXT Champion will be back in a few weeks.

Who do you want Keith Lee to feud with when he makes his return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

