Here's why Keith Lee has reportedly been written off AEW television

Keith Lee has not been a regular feature on AEW programming since December 2022. We now have an update on the possible reason behind his absence from the promotion.

The Limitless One made his All Elite Wrestling debut in February last year. He found most of his success in the promotion by teaming up with Swerve Strickland, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the 2022 Fyter Fest Pay-Per-View. The duo had a 70-day reign with the titles before dropping them to The Acclaimed.

The alliance between Lee and Strickland broke up after the latter viciously attacked his partner on the December 21, 2022, edition of Dynamite. According to the Wrestling Observer, Keith Lee is off television to sell some kayfabe injuries suffered from the cinder block attack at the hands of Swerve Strickland.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



This is easily the hottest feud in AEW right now.



Best story. Best characters. Best performers.



All I need is a match and a date.



Watch Swerve Strickland ( I'm ready to get back to this.This is easily the hottest feud in AEW right now.Best story. Best characters. Best performers.All I need is a match and a date.Watch Swerve Strickland ( @swerveconfident ) and Keith Lee ( @RealKeithLee ) tear it down. I'm ready to get back to this. This is easily the hottest feud in AEW right now. Best story. Best characters. Best performers. All I need is a match and a date. Watch Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) and Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) tear it down. https://t.co/fqLSKx8cty

It was further added that The Limitless One is fine and should be making a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming weeks.

Konnan has previously praised Swerve Strickland for attacking Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW legend Konnan said that while Strickland's stablemates didn't look convincing, he was impressed with the cinder block spot during the vicious beat-down.

However, he criticized the segment as a whole by saying that "the whole thing was terrible."

"The only good thing about this was the end when he did the double foot stomp on the concrete block... He's (Granden Goetzman) brutal that beat down him and the other guy did buried them ... Well, Granden Goetzman, other guy (Parker Boudreaux) Keith Lee, clothesline, somebody looked like it was in slow motion Bro, the whole thing was terrible." (27:42 - 28:20).

Check out the entire episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast down below:

It will be interesting to see when Keith Lee makes his return to AEW and if he gets revenge on his former tag team partner, Swerve Strickland.

Are you excited about a potential Lee vs. Strickland feud down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 12135 votes