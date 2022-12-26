"They both look mega green" - Konnan slams 2-time WWE Universal Champion's lookalike's AEW Dynamite debut 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently expressed his disappointment with the latest AEW Dynamite segment featuring the lookalike of two-time WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Rick Ross made his return on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash as a special guest in the Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland segment. Swerve and Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman), who made their Dynamite debut, attacked The Limitless One with chairs and cinder blocks.

Since entering the world of professional wrestling, Parker Boudreaux has frequently been compared to Brock Lesnar, the former Universal Champion. The similarities have gone so far as to earn Boudreaux the nickname "The Next Big Thing," the same name Lesnar was given when he first entered WWE.

Speaking about the segment on a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan talked about the segment and how Rick Ross made it challenging:

"Rick Ross is from Miami. I wonder if it was him because him and that other guy, what was the other guy that attacked him …. They both looked mega green, that was a whack beat down for their size that looked really bad, Rick Ross was talking over everybody. I don't know who the agent was or the producer this was, the timing was bad, people were talking over each other." Konan said. (27:00 - 27:32)

He then continued by saying that while the cinder block spot was the segment's high point, Goetzman and Boudreaux looked bad:

"The only good thing about this was the end when he did the double foot stomp on the concrete block ...... He's (Granden Goetzman) brutal that beat down him and the other guy did buried them ... Well, Granden Goetzman, other guy (Parker Boudreaux) Keith Lee, clothesline, somebody looked like it was in slow motion Bro, the whole thing was terrible." (27:42 - 28:20)

Fans and wrestling veterans like Tommy Dreamer have also criticized the segment.

Top AEW Star rejected an opportunity to rejoin WWE, according to Dave Meltzer

Following the dissolution of their reign and relationship, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are currently engaged in a bitter dispute.

Dave Meltzer mentioned Keith Lee and Strickland during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio when discussing the AEW wrestlers who would be interested in making a comeback to WWE.

Meltzer claims that both Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland declined the offer from WWE. However, it remains to be seen if any other AEW stars will make their way back under Triple H's leadership.

Do you want Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee to make a comeback in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

