Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently critiqued a segment between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland with special guest Rick Ross on AEW Dynamite.

Rick Ross, a well-known rapper, served as a mediator between the former tag team partners on the latest episode of Dynamite. Ross introduced Lee and Strickland and asked them to share their thoughts.

The segment ended when Swerve and Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) attacked Lee with a cinder block and chairs. Ross made his loyalties clear by supporting Swerve.

On the latest episode of The Busted Open podcast, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer blasted the segment saying that the two AEW stars, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, weren't represented in the best possible way.

Tommy Dreamer said there should be guidelines for celebrities on wrestling shows.

"I just didn't think it was a best representation of how to get to that where they wanted it. Rick Ross polarizing figure besides dropping the F-bomb. You know, when you're dealing with celebrities, so they have to have parameters and they have to be told hey, you can't do this or hey, you can't do that," said Dreamer. [15:20 - 15:40]

He added that the cinder block spot could have been disastrous for both of the stars.

"If that did not go as well as planned as the table if the cinder block didn't break if he would have bounced off of it, it could have not killed two people, but your angle is dead in the water. I mean, I had Twitter buzz, like worse AEW segment, it just didn't play well for me, it didn't play well for a lot of people." [16:11 - 16:50]

Rick Ross used an F-bomb to refer to the former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's segment on the most recent Dynamite was seemingly made memorable by Rick Ross.

The Hip Hop star was to mediate a one-on-one meeting between Lee and Strickland. As Lee entered the ring, Ross gave him a quick glance before dropping an F-bomb while praising the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

"You a big motherf*****," Rick Ross said.

Ross previously appeared on a backstage segment with the former Swerve in Our Glory members on the November 2 episode of Dynamite. With tensions at a fever pitch between Lee and Strickland, it remains to be seen how their rivalry will pan out in the coming months.

