Two top AEW stars surprisingly turned down a "chance" to return to WWE under Triple H's regime - Reports

AEW has come under fire from both fans and wrestling veterans alike for their booking over the past year, and many have clamored for numerous stars to return to WWE. However, according to a report, both Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland turned down the offer.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions are currently in a heated feud after their reign and friendship fell apart. While the two might be at each other's necks due to their feud, they continue to be featured on television, increasing their exposure to fans.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke on the AEW stars who possibly have an interest in returning to WWE and named both Strickland and Keith Lee.

“There’s guys there, Keith Lee and (Swerve) Strickland obviously, they had chances to go back and they didn’t. And they didn’t even entertain it. But a lot of the guys wanted to leave. The guys who sign there, if they’re guys who really want to be (in WWE), and just got fired and everything but can’t wait to get hired back – I don’t know that those guys have been that beneficial.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

iBeast @ibeastIess Swerve in our Glory is over Swerve in our Glory is over 💔💔 https://t.co/vLj6skwP9E

In the latest chapter of their feud, Keith Lee was completely dominated by Parker Bourdeaux, who now aligns himself with Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Meltzer claims that former AEW TNT Champion Miro could be eyeing a WWE return

While Miro found a measure of success and popularity in WWE, especially when he had his Rusev Day gimmick. Unfortunately, this didn't prevent him from being released by the promotion. Despite this, his wife CJ Perry (Lana) believes that he will find himself back in the promotion again someday.

Speaking on the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer speculated that CJ Perry's recent interview might have Tony Khan fearing the star could be WWE-bound.

“If I’m Tony Khan at this point, given everything that’s happened, and the wife of one of the wrestlers goes and says, essentially everyone goes back to WWE, it’s kinda like, why waste my time pushing this guy, I’ve got 100 guys on the roster who want to be here, and now you’ve got these guys who wanna be in WWE." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if any other AEW star makes their way back to WWE or not. But it does seem like the days of Tony Khan's promotion being the in-demand promotion are likely over.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes