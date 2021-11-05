AEW World Champion Kenny Omega challenges released WWE stars

AEW world champion Kenny Omega sent a message to all the superstars released by WWE on Thursday. The Belt Collector challenged any of them to step up to him, stating:

"Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care."

As has unfortunately become the norm over the last few years, WWE does a mass clear out with regards to their talent around this time of the year and labels it as budget cuts.

This year was no different as a large number of WWE superstars were released. Among them were big names like Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Mia Yim, Eva Marie and the most surprising of all, Keith Lee.

As long and storied a career as Kenny Omega has had, he has never faced the likes of Karrion Kross or Keith Lee in his career. These could've been some of the people he referred to when he spoke of people he's never encountered. A Keith Lee vs Kenny Omega match would be a good fit to headline any pay-per-view in any company in the world.

It's too early to speculate where the released superstars will end up, especially since AEW already has a super stacked roster. Options like GCW, MLW and IMPACT Wrestling could be viable for a large number of the released stars. It is definitely an interesting story to keep tabs on.

Kenny Omega will face Hangman Adam Page at AEW Full Gear

Kenny Omega's long reign with the AEW World Championship could be nearing its end as the Best Bout Machine prepares to face longtime foe Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear in just over a week.

The match has been in the making for many years, since before AEW even existed. Since the Millennial Cowboy decided to leave the Elite, fans have been hopeful of seeing the world title around Adam Page's waist.

November 13th could finally see his coronation and the conclusion to one of the longest stories told in modern wrestling history.

Edited by Genci Papraniku