AEW star Kenny Omega discloses why he was "scared" before major match

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently opened up about his feelings toward wrestling and his apprehension about performing riskier moves in the ring.

Omega, who returned to NJPW to win the IWGP United States championship, admitted that his views on performing risky moves have changed as he grew older, especially when compared to Will Ospreay.

In a recent interview on the Swerve City podcast, Kenny Omega spoke about his match against Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he won the aforementioned title.

The AEW star admitted to being scared and praised his opponent as one of the best in-ring guys in the world, noting his incredible strength, speed, and agility:

“I was scared about that. You had a guy in Will Ospreay being heralded as one of the best in-ring guys in the world. He is incredible. He’s a machine, he can do it all. He’s strong, fast, and agile. He’s smart enough to get by on his tools. Will’s intellect and I love Will, at times it’s helped him more than being a detriment to him," said Omega. [H/T - Fightful]

AEW star Kenny Omega talks about getting scared during his matches

Despite the acclaim he received from fans and critics alike, Kenny Omega admitted that he was more scared now when wrestling than he was in the past as he approaches his 40th birthday later this year.

"Now, I’m too old and have seen so many terrible things in my life, the hamster wheel is always turning, and I get gun shy sometimes. Before, it was like, I get gun shy when I think about it in the preparation phase or in training. Now, sometimes, I’m in the thick of it, I’m in the match, and I know I have to or might do this thing, and I’m getting scared. I need to get that out of me. That’s one of the cruxes of getting old. It’s getting old, wiser, but at the same time you kind of get a little soft.” [H/T - Fightful]

During the encounter, he appeared to sustain a facial injury, but fortunately, it was not serious. Omega had previously taken time off to address multiple injuries before returning to wrestling for AEW in August 2022.

Despite his fears, he continues to perform at a high level in the ring and is still considered one of the best in the business.

