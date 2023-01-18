AEW star Kenny Omega reacts to Jay Briscoe's tragic death

Kenny Omega has sent a heartfelt message upon Jay Briscoe's tragic passing. AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed the news on January 18, 2023.

Over the years, Omega has shared the ring with The Briscoe Brothers on numerous occasions, especially during his days as a member of the Bullet Club. He even teamed up with both Jay and Mark during the early stages of his career.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the AEW star sent his condolences to Jay and his family.

"Absolutely tragic. Tell the people you care about that you love them. Deepest condolences to Jay's family, please send them positivity," wrote Omega.

Check out Kenny Omega's Instagram post:

Bill Apter recently honored Jay Briscoe

Bill Apter has honored Jay Briscoe after his tragic death. The legendary wrestler made his mark under Ring of Honor, where he previously held the ROH World Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Bill Apter paid homage to Jay Briscoe. He recalled his interactions with both the Briscoe Brothers backstage in Ring of Honor.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. https://t.co/g95ID0ZnDW

Apter briefly discussed how devoted Jay was as a family man, as he said:

"I had the opportunity to hang out with him and his brother, of course, backstage at Ring of Honor quite a bit. On a personal end here, he was such a nice, sweet, fun loving guy. I remember being at Steve Corino's wedding many years ago and The Briscoes were there and I had such a wonderful time with both of them. It's such a tragedy that a young guy, who is such a devoted family man as well, has passed in an automobile accident."

The Briscoe Brothers never officially made their debut in AEW but have been mentioned on AEW TV, courtesy of their intense rivalry with FTR.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Jay's family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

