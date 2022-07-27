Create
Notifications

"Ignore them" - AEW star Kenny Omega reacts to upcoming match on Dynamite, takes a shot at 'know-it-all fans' on social media

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is still sidelined with several injuries.
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is still sidelined with several injuries.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jul 27, 2022 05:05 PM IST

AEW star Kenny Omega took to social media to blast the fans as he reacted to the upcoming women's championship match between Miyu Yamashita and Thunder Rosa tomorrow on Dynamite.

Yamashita earned her number one contendership when he defeated Rosa at Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling's Summer Sun Princess 2022, which aired on AEW Dark on July 12. She is a three-time Princess of Princess Champion in the said Japanese women's promotion.

Meanwhile, Omega is out due to a series of injuries he suffered last year and is still recuperating. However, reports surfaced that he might potentially make his return to the All Out event in September.

Taking to Twitter, the "Pink Striker" tweeted that some fans might not know her but she wasn't afraid of the challenge. The Cleaner attested to this when he responded to the former's tweet by pledging his support.

Omega then took a swipe at the "know-it-all" fans on social media.

"Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all “fans” on social media can be. Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you," Omega tweeted.
Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all “fans” on social media can be. Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you twitter.com/miyu_tjp/statu…

It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old TJPW star will come out on top against La Mera Mera to take the AEW Women's Championship to Japan.

AEW fans agreed with Kenny Omega's reaction to Miyu Yamashita's upcoming title bout

Netizens were quick to show their support for Kenny Omega's words about "the know-it-all fans" ahead of Miyu Yamashita's AEW Women's Title match tomorrow against Thunder Rosa.

One user said that people asking "who the hell" the wrestler is, were ignorant despite having unlimited access to technology. He added that tomorrow's title match will be a great offering on national television.

@KennyOmegamanX In a world where you have access to YouTube and the entire internet, asking those questions is absolutely ignorant. Most of those people aren't willing to learn about these incredible talent either.Miyu/Rosa will be great on national TV.

One fan stated that Omega's kind words about women's wrestling might motivate her to pursue that profession.

@KennyOmegamanX you coming in to defend women's wrestling makes me want to become a professional wrestler. you're really an inspiration to me, and you're the best. never ever change. 💗

Another follower also took a shot at fans by saying they didn't really know everything about wrestling. The user emphasized that a real pro wrestling fan would always be amazed at Miyu's performance.

@KennyOmegamanX The ones who act like they know it all, don't understand anything.She and Miyuki Takase put on one of the greatest women's matches on American soil during their short vacation here. Anyone who enjoys pro wrestling is bound to be blown away by Miyu.

Meanwhile, this user from Chile was a fan of AEW's idea of bringing international talent to a larger platform such as national television in the United States.

@KennyOmegamanX Yes, AEW is an oportunity to show us how much or little we know about wrestling and wrestlers around the globe, I'm from Chile so you can imagine how hard is to reach for products of other continents, Bring all the talents, we will support you all

Then, this Omega fan expressed his excitement over the Pink Striker's bout tomorrow by wanting to see the latter's patented skull kick.

Also Read Story Continues below
@KennyOmegamanX miyu is such an incredible wrestler! can't wait for her to show her skills and skull kick mfs on tv. also omegaism rules 😤

Judging by the tweets, fans were eager to see how Miyu Yamashita wrestles and what she's all about. They will have to watch tomorrow's Dynamite Fight for the Fallen to see the 27-year-old Japanese star in action.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega defending Miyu Yamashita from the know-it-all fans? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...