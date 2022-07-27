"Ignore them" - AEW star Kenny Omega reacts to upcoming match on Dynamite, takes a shot at 'know-it-all fans' on social media

AEW star Kenny Omega took to social media to blast the fans as he reacted to the upcoming women's championship match between Miyu Yamashita and Thunder Rosa tomorrow on Dynamite.
Yamashita earned her number one contendership when he defeated Rosa at Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling's Summer Sun Princess 2022, which aired on AEW Dark on July 12. She is a three-time Princess of Princess Champion in the said Japanese women's promotion.
Meanwhile, Omega is out due to a series of injuries he suffered last year and is still recuperating. However, reports surfaced that he might potentially make his return to the All Out event in September.
Taking to Twitter, the "Pink Striker" tweeted that some fans might not know her but she wasn't afraid of the challenge. The Cleaner attested to this when he responded to the former's tweet by pledging his support.
Omega then took a swipe at the "know-it-all" fans on social media.
"Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all “fans” on social media can be. Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you," Omega tweeted.
It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old TJPW star will come out on top against La Mera Mera to take the AEW Women's Championship to Japan.
AEW fans agreed with Kenny Omega's reaction to Miyu Yamashita's upcoming title bout
Netizens were quick to show their support for Kenny Omega's words about "the know-it-all fans" ahead of Miyu Yamashita's AEW Women's Title match tomorrow against Thunder Rosa.
One user said that people asking "who the hell" the wrestler is, were ignorant despite having unlimited access to technology. He added that tomorrow's title match will be a great offering on national television.
One fan stated that Omega's kind words about women's wrestling might motivate her to pursue that profession.
Another follower also took a shot at fans by saying they didn't really know everything about wrestling. The user emphasized that a real pro wrestling fan would always be amazed at Miyu's performance.
Meanwhile, this user from Chile was a fan of AEW's idea of bringing international talent to a larger platform such as national television in the United States.
Then, this Omega fan expressed his excitement over the Pink Striker's bout tomorrow by wanting to see the latter's patented skull kick.
Judging by the tweets, fans were eager to see how Miyu Yamashita wrestles and what she's all about. They will have to watch tomorrow's Dynamite Fight for the Fallen to see the 27-year-old Japanese star in action.
What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega defending Miyu Yamashita from the know-it-all fans? Sound off in the comments section below.
