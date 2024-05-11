AEW star Kenny Omega recently shared his consideration to retire ahead of major surgery

Kenny Omega recently gave a major health update and also talked about potentially retiring from AEW.

The Cleaner has been largely absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since December 2023 as he is suffering from diverticulitis. For months, he was unsure about undergoing surgery. In his absence from AEW, Kenny has been active on Twitch.

The Elite and Jack Perry have been causing havoc in the company for weeks now. They viciously attacked Tony Khan and have been controlling the show in his absence. On the May 1 edition of Dynamite, Kenny returned to AEW to give an update on his health. However, he was confronted by the Elite and Jack Perry, who brutally attacked him.

While speaking on his Twitch stream tonight, Kenny Omega revealed he would be having surgery 'very, very soon.'

"I did have to go back to the hospital. The good news is that I was able to get some pre-op stuff done. He’s done me a solid. I will actually be getting surgery very, very, very soon," he said.

He also revealed that he considered retiring from pro wrestling due to his recent condition.

"There was a moment when I was dealing with this stuff where I wasn’t sure if I could come back," said Kenny. [H/T - Ringside News]

Kenny Omega makes a huge announcement on AEW Dynamite

The Best Bout Machine took a lot of offense from Jack Perry and The Young Bucks after returning to the company for the first time since December.

He then appeared the next week on AEW TV while being in hospital and announced the Anarchy in the Arena match for Double or Nothing. The Elite and Jack Perry will face FTR, Eddie Kingston, and Bryan Danielson in the bout.

It will be interesting to see if Kenny Omega will return during the match and help Team AEW gain an advantage.