Update on Kenny Omega amid his AEW absence - Reports

Kenny Omega has been on AEW's injured list since early December. A new update on potential surgery and his return has just been revealed from within the company.

The Cleaner announced in late December that he was out of action indefinitely once again due to diverticulitis. Omega was hospitalized at one point and it was reported that he was "seriously sick," but he is improving. He's recently taken on some projects and has interacted with fans on social media.

Omega and his doctors still have not decided if he will undergo surgery for the diverticulitis, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. If he does have the surgery, then it will be a couple of months after the operation before the 40-year-old AEW Executive Vice President is able to return to in-ring action.

Omega has not wrestled since December 5, when he defeated Ethan Page on AEW Collision. This was less than three weeks after he and Chris Jericho defeated The Young Bucks at Full Gear.

Tony Khan speaks on Kenny Omega's AEW status

Kenny Omega's return to action for All Elite Wrestling will be massive for the company, according to Tony Khan.

Omega has been out of action since December after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. While there is still no timeframe for his return, multiple sources have reported that Omega is getting better.

Khan recently spoke to ComicBook.com and provided an update on his EVP. The AEW owner doesn't want to put pressure on Omega, but he believes fans will go crazy when the time comes.

"I don't want to put pressure on it. He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about," Tony Khan said.

Khan went on to heap major praise on Omega. However, he also made interesting "if and when" remarks on The Cleaner's future with the company.

