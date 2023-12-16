Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega announces shocking health update, is "out indefinitely"

AEW Executive Vice President and former World Champion Kenny Omega is officially out of action with an undisclosed injury.

The 40-year-old famously wrestled for several years in NJPW and All Elite Wrestling while suffering from multiple nagging injuries, but spent most of 2022 getting the damage repaired in order to wrestle again. Kenny Omega has been teaming with Chris Jericho lately as part of The Golden Jets, but fans noticed on the most recent edition of Dynamite that he seemed tired and disinterested in the duo's promo segment.

It now appears that something was seriously wrong with The Best Bout Machine, which might explain his lethargic and bizarre behavior during Wednesday night's show. Omega took to X today with the shocking announcement that he is out indefinitely, sharing an image of himself in a hospital bed:

"I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!" wrote Omega.

Expand Tweet

Injuries are an unfortunately common occurrence in the world of professional wrestling, but the wording of Kenny Omega's tweet – specifically that doctors "caught" him when they did – seems to indicate that it may be more serious than a simple tweak or tear.

Kenny can also be seen with an IV hooked to his arm in the picture, but the exact nature of his ailment remains undisclosed at this time.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Kenny Omega a healthy and speedy recovery.

A major update has been reported on Omega's status, including the nature of his ailment. Check it out here.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.