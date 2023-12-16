Major update on Kenny Omega's health scare; illness disclosed - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is out indefinitely with an illness, as announced today on social media. A new report has shed light on the nature of The Best Bout Machine's issue.

Fans were confused by Kenny Omega's bizarre lethargy in his promo segment with Golden Jets partner Chris Jericho on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The 40-year-old cleared the air today on X when he announced that he had been struggling through pain recently and is now "out indefinitely."

While Omega didn't disclose what ailed him in his post, he worded his update in a somewhat alarming way and included a picture of himself with an IV hooked to his arm. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has now reported that the AEW EVP is suffering from diverticulitis.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans may remember that diverticulitis is the illness that nearly took Brock Lesnar's life more than a decade ago. According to Sapp, Omega had been feeling ill before his match against Ethan Page on the latest episode of AEW Collision and was hospitalized after seeking medical attention this week.

The nature and severity of Kenny's diverticulitis is currently unknown, but it's certainly nothing to take lightly. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Kenny Omega a healthy and speedy recovery.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.