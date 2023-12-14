"THIS is why Kenny Omega could never make it in WWE" - Fans are enraged with the former AEW Champion's promo on Dynamite 

Kenny Omega's promo on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming hasn't gone down well with fans. Many are heavily criticizing his work on the mic.

All Elite Wrestling presented a loaded card for its annual Winter is Coming special. One of the marquee segments promoted for the show was that of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, who are collectively known as The Golden Jets. The duo had a back-and-forth exchange with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

By the end of the segment, the title match between the two sides was made official for the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30th. Despite much anticipation heading into the show, the segment didn't land well with most of the viewers.

A X/Twitter handle recently shared a clip of Omega's promo, which has generated tons of negative reactions from fans. Most pointed out that, though he was a great in-ring worker, Kenny Omega's promo skills left a lot to be desired.

Check out some of the reactions below:

AEW star Kenny Omega on his physical condition

A few weeks back, in an interview, Kenny Omega opened up about his physical condition, saying he felt good on a few days while exhausted on others. Omega added that he was taking things one day at a time and trying to avoid sustaining any injury that could put him on the sidelines for an extended period.

“I’m getting to the age where I’ll feel great, and then I’ll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel, and then the next thing you know, I’ve got a broken hip. I’m starting to get brittle like that. You can feel great one day, and then the next day, it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I can do anything physical.’ When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day, and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management," said Kenny Omega.

Considering just how popular Omega and Chris Jericho are, it's safe to say AEW could possibly have them defeat Ricky Starks and Big Bull for the Tag Team Titles in hopes of bringing more eyeballs to the product.

