Tony Khan is in contact with an absent AEW star and anticipates a big return: "Everybody's just going to go crazy"

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke about an absent All Elite star's potential return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star in question is none other than Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner has been out of action since December last year. Omega was unfortunately diagnosed with diverticulitis. The condition is severe and has put Kenny Omega's wrestling future in question. The Best Bout Machine has been recovering for the past four months and is currently waiting to potentially get surgery if needed.

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook.com, All Elite CEO Tony Khan confirmed that he's in contact with Kenny Omega and claimed that his return will blow the roof off the house.

"I don't want to put pressure on it," Khan noted. "He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."

TK further lavished praise on The Cleaner and called him one of the most important stars in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Recently on the phone, talking about wrestling," Khan said when asked about the last time he spoke with Omega. "I love Kenny very much. I think he's a great wrestler and a great person. He's a huge part of AEW. He helped launch this company. He's one of the most important stars in the history of AEW and one of the most important people in the creation of AEW. We miss Kenny Omega very much and hopefully he will be back with us soon. I think the fans will be clamoring for his return. There will be a massive ovation if and when Kenny Omega does come back to AEW." [H/T: Comicbook.com]

Kenny Omega wants a rematch with Bryan Danielson in AEW

Kenny Omega recently spoke about competing against Bryan Danielson once again in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on a Twitch stream, Omega said that it would be interesting to do another match against The American Dragon as it would be very different from their first match.

"That was a real fun one. I feel like now that we've seen a fair share of stuff in AEW, and I feel like we've both been through the ringer a little bit, physically. I think a second match between us in All Elite Wrestling would probably be visually a lot different, I think, the stakes would be a lot different. So I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. I feel that that could be something that - at least for me, something would transcend a normal day at the office."

The All Elite roster is currently stacked with a lot of top names that can have some great matches with Kenny Omega. All Elite fans are eagerly waiting to see The Cleaner walk down the ramp again.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Bryan Danielson take on Kenny Omega again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion