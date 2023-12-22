Concerning details on Kenny Omega's medical condition – Reports

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently announced that he'll be stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely. According to recent reports, things could have gone much worse if he had delayed his hiatus.

It was recently reported, and confirmed by Omega, that he has been diagnosed with diverticulitis, which will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. Omega's last match before the injury was against Ethan Page at the December 9, 2023, edition of AEW Collision. Following the match, The Cleaner was hospitalized as his condition worsened.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega could have gotten a blood infection if he had not paid attention to the situation.

"Kenny Omega was told, when diagnosed with diverticulitis, that he was very lucky he went in because the situation could have been catastrophic, such as getting a blood infection, if he wasn’t diagnosed at the time he was, which would have something like a 50% chance of death." [H/T: WON]

Tony Khan comments on Kenny Omega's announcement

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on Kenny Omega's health situation and The Cleaner's important role in the company's success.

Before his unfortunate diagnosis, Omega was in a tag team called the Golden Jets alongside Chris Jericho. After Omega announced that he would be out indefinitely from in-ring competition, Tony Khan was asked about his condition at last week's ROH Final Battle media scrum.

At the press conference, Khan praised Omega for his crucial role in creating the Jacksonville-based promotion and said he completely supports him. Khan also commented on Omega's health.

"The most important thing is he got help from the doctors at the right time and didn't wait any longer because he's in a lot of pain, and I don't think we knew how sick he was or nobody would have wanted him... to be honest... I'll leave it to him to give updates because he's already been communicating and it's his health, and I don't want to speak for him," Khan said. [1:43:40 – 1:44:02]

