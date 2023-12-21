An AEW star recently announced that a significant health issue would keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. A recent report has provided an update on Kenny Omega's situation.

The former AEW World Champion abruptly announced that he would remain away from the ring indefinitely. It was later reported that Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Kenny Omega was doing much better:

“It's been six days since Omega was hospitalized. And by the way, he is doing better, but he's got a long road ahead of him," he said.

The renowned pro wrestling journalist added that The Cleaner might be out of in-ring competition for a really long time:

"I'm going to go with the idea that Omega is out for a long, long time, so I'm not going to figure him into this [building up challengers for AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF] right now until later," he mentioned. [H/T: Wrestllingnews.co]

AEW President Tony Khan reacts to Kenny Omega's announcement

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed Kenny Omega's health situation and his role in the company's success.

Before being sidelined, The Cleaner was in a tag team called The Golden Jets with Chris Jericho. After Omega revealed that he would be away from in-ring competition indefinitely, Tony Khan was asked about his condition at the 2023 ROH Final Battle media scrum.

At the presser, Khan highlighted how Kenny Omega played a crucial role in creating All Elite Wrestling and that he completely supported him. He also commented on the former world champion's health.

"The most important thing is he got help from the doctors at the right time and didn't wait any longer because he's in a lot of pain, and I don't think we knew how sick he was or nobody would have wanted him to (...) to be honest, I'll leave it to him to get updates because he's already been communicating and it's his health, and I don't want to speak for him," he said. [From 01:43:40 to 01:44:02]

