Tony Khan reacts to Kenny Omega's unforeseen announcement on his health and AEW future: "I don't think we knew how sick he was"

AEW's Kenny Omega shocked the wrestling world with a health update that he recently revealed. It was later reported that The Best Bout Machine was diagnosed with diverticulitis after he was hospitalized following his match with Ethan Page.

The Cleaner is currently signed up with Tony Khan's AEW and is part of the tag team The Golden Jets with Chris Jericho. Omega revealed that he is out indefinitely from in-ring action. At the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum, when Khan was asked about Omega's condition, he was pretty detailed in his reply.

Khan first spoke about how the former AEW World and Tag Team Champion had played an important role in creating AEW and also said that he completely supports him at the moment. TK also said that he wouldn't want to comment on when or how Kenny would return because The Cleaner was already giving out updates. Khan then commented on the promptness with which Omega took medical aid.

"The most important thing is he got help from the doctors at the right time and didn't wait any longer because he's in a lot of pain and I don't think we knew how sick he was or nobody would have wanted him to...to be honest, I'll leave it to him to get updates because he's already been communicating and it's his health and I don't want to speak for him, " he said [From 01:43:40 to 01:44:02]

Kenny Omega's last match in AEW was on December 9, where he defeated Ethan Page. He was supposed to compete in a tag team match with Chris Jericho for the World Tag Team Championship against Ricky Starks and Big Bill at Worlds End PPV. However, that match doesn't seem to be happening any time soon now.

AEW's World Champion MJF responds to Kenny Omega's medical update

MJF is gearing up for a match of his own on December 30 at Worlds End, against Samoa Joe. The Salt of the Earth took some time out to respond with a short and sweet message to Omega's health update.

With Omega out of the picture, the feud between Chris Jericho's Golden Jets and the Don Callis family will also go into a cold thaw unless Khan decides to add another member to the Golden Jets.

