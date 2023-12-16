Top AEW star shares a five-word message after Kenny Omega announces he is out of action "indefinitely"

AEW star Kenny Omega's recent tweet has left everyone concerning for his health.

According to reports, Kenny Omega is suffering from diverticulitis. Since the announcement, many stars have sent their wishes to the former AEW champion. One of the names who sent a message to The Cleaner was AEW World Champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter, and wished a speedy recovery to Omega.

"Heal up quick, thank you," wrote MJF.

Not long time ago, the duo locked horns for the championship on an episode of Collision, where the champion retained.

Cody Rhodes thinks AEW World Champion MJF will sign with WWE in the future

Maxwell has been vocal about starting a bidding war between AEW and WWE after his contract expires in 2024. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes didn't rule out the possibility of MJF joining WWE in the future.

While speaking with YES NETWORK, Rhodes applauded MJF and his persona.

"I think one day, we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits, and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle, and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

The American Nightmare continued :

"And when he does make that jump, and I don't know when that is, but if he comes to WWE, and had to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos, or gosh, Brock Lesnar, and again I'm not shaming anyone that's not hitting the gym, but it is part of what we do now, you gotta be able to swing the bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just wanna remain the friends we've become today," added Cody.

MJF is slated to defend his championship against Samoa Joe at the World End pay-per-view.

Do you think MJF will leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and join WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

