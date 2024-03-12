Kenny Omega wants rematch with former WWE Champion in AEW

Kenny Omega recently voiced his interest in a rematch against a former WWE Champion in AEW. The talent in consideration is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon sparked his rivalry with Omega shortly after his AEW debut at All Out 2021. Around two weeks later, the two men wrestled to a time-limit draw in a dream match on Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021.

Danielson re-kindled his feud with the former AEW World Champion in March 2023 when he turned heel alongside the Blackpool Combat Club and attacked Omega. The BCC defeated The Elite in an Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing 2023. Unfortunately, the hostilities between the top factions did not lead to a second clash between Omega and Danielson.

While interacting with fans on his Twitch stream, Omega spoke about squaring off against the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Cleaner shared his views regarding a rematch between himself and Danielson.

"That was a real fun one. I feel like now that we've seen a fair share of stuff in AEW, and I feel like we've both been through the ringer a little bit, physically. I think a second match between us in AEW would probably be visually a lot different, I think, the stakes would be a lot different. So I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. I feel that that could be something that - at least for me, something would transcend a normal day at the office." [37:16 - 37:52]

AEW star Kenny Omega is considering rating wrestling matches as a new activity

Kenny Omega is currently out of action, having been diagnosed with a severe case of diverticulitis in December 2023.

Still in the middle of recovery, Omega recently revealed that he had thought of a new activity to participate in during his hiatus. Taking to X/Twitter, The Best Bout Machine stated that he was considering rating wrestling matches as a new undertaking.

“I’ve been enjoying the streams lately but have been thinking about adding a new activity. One that’s sure to unite all wrestling fans and encourage peaceful discussion. I’m thinking of rating wrestling matches,” Omega tweeted.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the eventual return of Kenny Omega on the heels of his former stable-mates Matthew and Nicholas Jackson replacing him on The Elite with blockbuster signing Kazuchika Okada.

