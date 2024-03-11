Kenny Omega teases a "new activity" amid his AEW absence 

Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW programming for a while now. Amidst his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion, he recently teased a “new activity.”

The Cleaner is currently on the shelf due to diverticulitis and there is no update on his return date yet. The last time the wrestling fans saw him was in the December 12 edition of Collision, where he defeated Ethan Page.

The former AEW World Champion recently took to X/Twitter to announce that he has been thinking about indulging himself in a new activity, which is "rating wrestling matches." He seemingly sarcastically also mentioned that he was sure it would encourage peaceful discussion.

“I’ve been enjoying the streams lately but have been thinking about adding a new activity. One that’s sure to unite all wrestling fans and encourage peaceful discussion. I’m thinking of rating wrestling matches,” Omega tweeted.

Kenny Omega wants to fight WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods

During his recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega confessed one of his desires and it was to lock horns with WWE stars, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and New Day member Xavier Woods.

"I'd love to do something with Seth, I'd love to do more with Xavier. It's weird because every now and then you get a taste of it...I'll do my top 10 games of the year with Xavier and I feel that chemistry that we have, and it just makes me wish we could be telling this story standing a ring apart from each other. It would be real cool," the star said.

In December 2022, The Visionary heaped praise on the former AEW World Champion and referred to him as a future Hall of Famer. Plus, Omega and Woods have been friends for years now, all thanks to their mutual love for video games. The two stars often do crossovers between The Elite and The New Day.

