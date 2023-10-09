AEW star Kenny Omega shares a heartwarming message for fan mimicking his iconic catchphrase

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is one of the most beloved wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling, especially among younger fans. The Cleaner has sent a wholesome message to a fan on social media who had their own take on his iconic catchphrase.

During his time in NJPW as the leader of Bullet Club, Omega regularly ended his promos with the phrase 'Goodbye and Goodnight, BANG!' along with a hand gesture. He has also used the catchline in AEW, making it very popular among fans worldwide.

Joey, a young fan, had his own rendition of Omega's catchphrase, which you can watch here. His mother noted that he was autistic and had speech difficulties. But his execution of The Cleaner's catchphrase was so good that it elicited a response from the AEW star himself.

"Incredible delivery! I'm not just proud, I'm jealous! A plus," wrote Omega.

You can view Omega's post below:

@KennyOmegamanX on Twitter

Kenny Omega recently went to war with a former UFC champion

Besides being one of the finest pro wrestlers of the modern era, Kenny Omega is known for his love of video games. He even worked closely with Yuke's and THQ Nordic on All Elite Wrestling's debut title, Fight Forever. The Cleaner recently went toe-to-toe with a former UFC champion in a video game.

The name in question is Demetrious Johnson. He faced Omega on October 3, 2023, in a series of fights on the Street Fighter Six video game.

Omega eventually walked away as the winner, with all the proceeds from the stream being donated to charity. "Mighty Mouse" Johnson donated $5,000 to the Seattle Children's Hospital, while The Cleaner donated the same amount to the Hulls Haven Border Collie Rescue.

