Demetrious Johnson falls short against wrestling legend Kenny Omega in Street Fighter 6 duel

Demetrious Johnson participated in a Street Fighter 6 competition for charity against professional wrestling superstar Kenny Omega.

It’s no secret that ‘Mighty Mouse,’ the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion, loves to play video games. When he’s not evolving as a mixed martial artist, the 37-year-old legend tends to create videos or live stream for his YouTube channel called “Mighty Gaming.”

Earlier this week, Johnson called out Omega, a professional wrestler for All Elite Wrestling, to see who the better Street Fighter 6 player is.

The matchup between world-class athletes benefited charity, as ‘Mighty Mouse’ played for the Seattle Children's Hospital, while his opponent represented Hulls Haven Border Collie Rescue. Both organizations received a $5,000 donation.

Once the dust had settled, Kenny Omega emerged victorious by winning two matches to one.

Demetrious Johnson made his ONE Championship debut in March 2019 with a professional MMA record of 20-3. The American superstar started with three consecutive wins, leading to him being crowned the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion.

In April 2021, ‘Mighty Mouse’ came up short in his attempt to dethrone Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight MMA world title. As a result, Johnson challenged himself by facing ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a historic mixed-rules bout to get back on track.

Johnson survived the opening Muay Thai round and then won by submission in the second round, which was fought under MMA.

Between August 2022 and May 2023, Demetrious Johnson secured back-to-back wins against Adriano Moraes to win the trilogy series. Their final bout was on May 5 of this year, with Johnson winning by unanimous decision.

‘Mighty Mouse’ was considering retirement before facing Moraes for a third time. Luckily, the MMA legend hasn’t made an official decision, giving fans hope that he will return to defend his ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Regardless of what’s next, Demetrious Johnson has undoubtedly solidified himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time.