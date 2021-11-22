"Things are getting lost in the shuffle"- Kiera Hogan opens up about her experience in AEW so far

In a recent interview with GAW TV, AEW star Kiera Hogan expressed her anxiety about getting fewer opportunities to perform in AEW. Speaking about making it to AEW she said:

“Okay, so I’m here but I feel like, there are a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now. So, I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle. I feel like I’m one of those things. But I’m just trying to just stay positive and just focus on what I can control. Which is just staying ready for whenever that opportunity does present itself.”

Kiera Hogan made her AEW debut on August 11 against former Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

The match took place on AEW Dark: Elevation. She was unsuccessful at that time. But this was not the first time she had worked for AEW. Speaking about her previous endeavor at AEW she told:

“I was there backstage a lot of the time, like helping girls do makeup because I do makeup sometimes. I also have a lot [of] friends in the locker room that were excited for me to come over there. They’re like, “Are you gonna come over here? I wanna wrestle you. I wanna wrestle you” like Tay [Conti] and Red Velvet and of course, one of my best friends, Big Swole, Nyla [Rose].”

Despite being offered a limited opportunity at AEW, Kiera seemed optimistic about her future goals. She mentioned she works in the indies whenever she gets the chance. She also added:

“Hopefully like I said, overseas or something with the time that I have off because it’s just — because it’s only a couple of shows and the Dynamite — not the Dynamite, the Dark and the Elevation tapings are kind of sporadic when it comes to filming. I’m not really sure like the next time I do work but I just try to stay ready for like I said, whenever the opportunity [comes]”

Let's hope Kiera Hogan gets her deserving opportunity to exhibit her talent to a larger audience.

Kiera Hogan is a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion

Kiera has worked for Impact Wrestling since 2017. In 2020 she formed a team with Tasha Steelz called Fire N’ Flava. The duo won the tag team belts, defeating Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh at the Hard to Kill PPV earlier this year.

