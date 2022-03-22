Kip Sabian teases his return to AEW after nearly a year

AEW star Kip Sabian hasn't been seen on television in almost exactly a year. The former "Superbad" star was last seen when he teamed up with Miro against Best Friends in a losing effort.

The match also featured the return of Kris Statlander after she had been sidelined by an injury. Miro would then discard Sabian and go on to become one of the most dominant TNT Champions in AEW history. His former partner hasn't officially appeared on AEW programming ever since.

In a recent Tweet, Sabian teased his return to All Elite Wrestling.

"I think it’s coming up on the time The Forgotten One should get back to work. It’s… #Inevitable" - Sabian tweeted.

Kip Sabian @TheKipSabian

While Sabian isn't one of the biggest names on the roster, he has generated some buzz since he shifted to his new gimmick. Sabian has also been appearing in the the crowd during episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

Since his last official appearance was so long ago, it'll be interesting to see how Sabian is booked upon his return.

Miro has also not appeared on AEW TV in several months

Sabian's former "Best Man" Miro has also been away from the ring since his clash with Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear. The powerhouse entered the World Championship Eliminator Tournament in Jon Moxley's place and lost to The American Dragon.

Currently, there's no word on when Miro will make his return. However, it's important to note that he's not one of the stars who have yet to renew their contracts with the company. According to a report from Fightful, The Redeemer recently signed a four-year extension.

Perhaps the former champion will return once he sees his former friend, Kip Sabian, back in action? Either way, many fans are looking forward to seeing both men in the ring again.

Edited by Colin Tessier

